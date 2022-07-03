ELIZABETHTON - Don Steve Church, 72, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. He was a son of Gordie and Christine Birchfield Church
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a sister, Patricia “Patye” Church Heaton in May, 2021.
Don was generous with wit and humor, spinning tales often shading the truth for the sake of sharing a good story. His laughter was always loud and hearty. He was kind and enjoyed his own company apart from the time spent with a very few dear friends and family. He was single and had no children. His dearest friends were his brother Chris Church and cousin Ronnie Heaton and friend Joey Jackson (deceased). He was a man who had talents he rarely made known in his later years such as his creativity in drawing, singing, and playing guitar. He was a shark at billiards. He was a carpenter, a trained welder and worked all over America as a millwright. Don was a shade tree mechanic who preferred older used vehicles to new ones. He enjoyed watching westerns and comedies. He took pride in the house and property he had owned on Sims Hill Road which had belonged to his beloved aunt and uncle, Lorna and Coy Heaton, and where he spent a great deal of his childhood. He lived a life of simplicity and loved it, though it was difficult at times. He suffered a stroke in July, 2021 that left him unable to speak but through hard work he regain his ability to walk and even lived on his own a short time. He fought valiantly. His strongest desire was to go home and now he is.
He leaves his brother, Chris Church, Elizabethton; a sister, Teresa Church West; brother in law, Greg Heaton, Elizabethton; special cousins, Ronnie Heaton (Lisa), Elizabethton, Wanda Heaton McCoury (Lee), Roan Mountain, and Randy Heaton (Gail), Missoula, MT.; nieces Jaime Heaton Norris, Janalan Heaton Setlock (Duane), Megan Heaton, and Kristen Heaton Johnson (Chris), all of Elizabethton; nephews Stephen Heaton and Gregory “Seth” Heaton, both of Elizabethton; and several grandnieces, grandnephews and greatgrands; two friends, Tony Greene and Don Powers, both of Elizabethton.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Walnut Mountain Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Wednesday until 5 p.m. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. His family is grateful for the care he received at Johnson City Medical Center, Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, Lifecare of Elizabethton, and Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center.
