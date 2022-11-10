JOHNSON CITY - Don Phillip Holden, a.k.a. Dr. Don, 90 of Johnson City, TN died November 6, 2022 at the Lakebridge Nursing Home under the care of Hospice, in Johnson City, TN.

Don was born in Charleston, WV. He moved to Charles Town, WV in 1946 and graduated Charles Town High School in 1950. He received his bachelor degree in Business Management from West Virginia University, his Master Degree, Master of Aerospace Operations Management, from University of Southern California and his Doctorate Degree (Ph. D.) in Business (Finance), from University of Nebraska.

