JOHNSON CITY - Don Edward Gibson Sr, 86, passed away on April 6, 2023, at home in Johnson City.
He was born in Nickelsville, VA, to Walter William Gibson and Margaret (Maggie) Belle Litton Gibson. Don was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Giles Gibson, Bryce Gibson, Betty Gibson Miller, Clarice Gibson, and Frances Gibson McConnell, and his stepdaughter, Kelly Carlson Roberts. His wife, Angelyn (Angie) Burnette Gibson, also passed away on April 6, 2023.
He is survived by his children: Don Gibson Jr of Johnson City (Susan), Scott Gibson of Lenoir City (Sandy), and Julia Gibson Hammer of Knoxville (Wiley); stepson, Kristopher Carlson of Greeneville (Angie); grandchildren: Amber Gibson Hensley of Jonesborough (Trey), Andi Gibson of Knoxville, and Emery and Bryce Hammer of Knoxville; Dessi Gibson Ford of Johnson City; Erin Hammer Styles of Knoxville (Courtland); LiLi Snyder of Johnson City; Tucker Parkerson of Charlotte, NC (Sara); and Hayley Freels of Boston (Chance); great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Hensley of Jonesborough; Sierra Ford Miller of New York City (Rhys); Lilia, Savannah, and Brielle Carlson of Greeneville; Ella and Branson Roberts of Johnson City; Harper and Haden Styles of Knoxville; and Owen Parkerson of Charlotte; nephews: Charles W. (Bill) McConnell of Gate City, VA (Mary) and James E. (Jimmy) McConnell of Nickelsville (Gail); niece, Nancy Miller Caldwell of Mt. Carmel, TN (Jim); and several great nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Nickelsville High School and attended Steed College in Johnson City. His fascination with movies, radio, and entertainment at a young age led him to pursue a career as a radio broadcaster spanning over five decades of success and popularity. Many people have shared that he was a part of their childhood.
The hallmarks that made him a favorite were his nickname Daddy-O-Don Gibson, golden voice, quick wit, infectious laugh, and fun-loving nature. He was well-known for closing his show with the song “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” by Jackie DeShannon and the tagline: “Keep smiling. It makes people wonder what you’re up to.” Don’s talent and commitment to his craft prompted admirers to refer to him as “the consummate professional” and “a legend.” Above all, he was a very loving and caring person.
Some highlights of his work in the Tri-Cities area were serving as program director and morning personality at WETB-AM, personality at country music station WJCW-AM, and creative director and morning personality at oldies station WKOS-FM.
Faith was vital to Don and Angie’s life, and they cherished their time worshipping at Boones Creek Christian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. A reception will follow at the church.
If you are inclined, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity instead of flowers.