JONESBOROUGH - Donald Clark Donahue, 67, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 17th, 2023. Don was born in Kokomo, IN, to Donald Ray and Marion Sue Donahue. He graduated from Portland High School, received a bachelor's degree from Earlham College, and received his degree as a medical doctor from Indiana University in 1981. He completed his residency in radiology at Baystate Medical Center of Tufts University in Springfield, MA, from 1981 to 1984 and his fellowship in neuroradiology at Brigham Women’s Hospital of Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, from 1984 to 1985.
After working as a radiologist in Asheville, NC, from 1985 to 1987, he moved to Johnson City, TN, and worked with Mountain Empire Radiology from 1987 to 2018. He spent many years working as an interventional radiologist, which was his passion. He ended his working career once he was diagnosed with ALS in April 2018.
Don was a kind-hearted and generous person with a great sense of humor. He met everyone with curiosity and an open mind and treated all he met with kindness. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, reading, flying, hiking, and helping others accomplish their dreams. Most of all, he was a wonderful and loving husband and father to his wife and 6 children; his kindness was always present to those he loved.
Don is survived by his wife, Andrea Erb, his children: Sarah Donahue (Morgan Kimberly), Peter Donahue (Julia Plostnieks), Hannah Donahue, Thomas Donahue, Sophia Donahue and Mara Donahue, and his granddaughter Agnes Kimberly. He is also survived by his sisters: Denise Donahue, Tina Moss (Kent), Lisa Donahue, Samantha Donahue (Rich), and Penny Hadley (Dave), and many nieces and nephews.
We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts to all our dear friends for the loving assistance they so generously provided to Don and our family throughout his long illness.
We would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation Don’s wonderful nursing and caregiving team who were by his side through these challenging years. They allowed him to stay at home as his disease progressed and provided exceptional and compassionate care to Don.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 8th at 1 pm in the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, TN, with a reception to follow.
Donations may be made in Don’s memory to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter, 783 Old Hickory Blvd., Suite 257, Brentwood, TN 37027, or online at https://donate.tn.als.org/give/421477