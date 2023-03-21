JONESBOROUGH - Donald Clark Donahue, 67, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 17th, 2023. Don was born in Kokomo, IN, to Donald Ray and Marion Sue Donahue. He graduated from Portland High School, received a bachelor's degree from Earlham College, and received his degree as a medical doctor from Indiana University in 1981. He completed his residency in radiology at Baystate Medical Center of Tufts University in Springfield, MA, from 1981 to 1984 and his fellowship in neuroradiology at Brigham Women’s Hospital of Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, from 1984 to 1985.

After working as a radiologist in Asheville, NC, from 1985 to 1987, he moved to Johnson City, TN, and worked with Mountain Empire Radiology from 1987 to 2018. He spent many years working as an interventional radiologist, which was his passion. He ended his working career once he was diagnosed with ALS in April 2018.

