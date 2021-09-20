ERWIN - Don “Brushy” Lewis, age 81, of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, after a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center. His parents were Sherman and Cindy Jane Lewis. He was born in Erwin, the youngest of ten children.
Don was a graduate of Unicoi County High School, class of 1958. He was active in FFA and was the Senior Class President. After High School, Don joined the United States Army Reserves and from there began is 43 year career at Nuclear Fuel Services. Upon his retirement from NFS, he served as Alderman and then Mayor for the Town of Erwin for two consecutive terms, from 2004 until 2012.
Don has always been an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending UT football games, immensely. He was a Little League Baseball Umpire for years and coached the NFS Men’s Softball team. He and his son, Joey, enjoyed bowling together in a league for several years, as well. Don loved his family and enjoyed trips to the beach, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and any other destination Joey might plan for antique hunting.
Don gave his life to the Lord, over the phone, in his office at NFS. Reverend Bob Coates led him in the Believer’s Prayer. He was then a dedicated member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, serving on various committees and as an active deacon for several terms. In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce C. Lewis; brothers, Everrett, Brownloe, Lloyd, Clifford, Jack and Danie, as well as sisters, Mary Willis and Frankie Lewis.
Don “Brushy” Lewis has left behind to cherish his memory: Sister: Glenna Lewis; Son: Joey Lewis; Daughter: Vicki Osborne and husband, Eric; Granddaughter: Laurel Osborne, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At this time, the wishes are to protect friends and family, yet honor Don on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 with a graveside funeral at the Hensley Family Cemetery. Reverend Carl Connelly will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Teresa Treadway. Those who wish to sign the memorial book or pay respects to Don, may do so on that day from 1:00 until 2:30, prior to the funeral procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be his nephew, Mike Lewis, his son-in-law, Eric Osborne and the Deacons of Ninth Street Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Ervin, Gene Wilson and Paul Farnor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Brushy’s name to Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwinThese arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Don “Brushy” Lewis through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.