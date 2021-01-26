Dominga “Mom” Mariano, 81, born in Angeles City, raised in Magalang Pampanga, Philippines, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 24, 2021. Inga was a 26-year resident of Johnson City, Tennessee.
Mom was a treasured wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished her loved ones both near and far. She was a homemaker. She loved to crochet beautiful flower designs for clothes, blankets, and throws. She also loved to sew clothes for her grandchildren with vibrant, colorful, and patterned fabrics. Her most favorite thing of all was to cook! Inga was always in the kitchen cooking her favorite Filipino foods and of course, her famous lumpia and pancit. Inga was never without her hair done, and depending on the day, wearing silver earrings or pearls.
Mom was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. These words only scratch the surface of how wonderful Mom was. We will miss her every day.
Mom was preceded in death by her mother, Leonila Reyes; her father, Macario Lacsina; her brothers, Carlito Bert, Ernesto, Jose, Domingo; and son, Lambert Mariano.
Mom is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Crisencio Mariano; her sisters, Zenaida and Carmelita; her brother, Benjamin; her sons, Lowelito, Andy and his wife Tina, July and his wife Riza, Paul and his wife Robbie, and Andrew; her daughters, Lani and her husband Johnny, Laura and her husband Isabelo, and Loretta and her husband Rogelio; thirty-one grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Dr. Oschsenbien and nurses on 2200 and 2600 at Johnson City Medical Center; Dr. Kfoury, Dr. Tran, and nurses Matt, Penny, Lauren, Regina, Jennifer, and Donna at Davita Home Dialysis; and Dr. Reece and nurse Melia at ETSU Physicians. Also, thank you to the Filipino community especially the Golden Girls: Mally, Norma, Nelly, and Tonya. We are so grateful for the invaluable care provided by the doctors and nurses and for the prayers delivered for our loved one, Mom.
A private family memorial will be held at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
