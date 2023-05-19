CHUCKEY - Dolores Jones Brown, age 93, of Chuckey, South Central community, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

A native of Washington County, she was an office manager of Range/Warehouse Auto Parts in Johnson City for over 40 years. She attended the Casi Full Gospel Church where she was the oldest living member having served as church secretary for over 65 years. She was the church pianist as long as her health permitted and cleaned the church building for 15 years and was also a member of The Helping Hands group of the church always lending a helping hand in all activities of the church, especially The Country Ham Dinners and making apple butter for fund raisers. Being a southern gospel music fan, Dolores looked forward to the annual song revivals at the church where she took an active part in all the week’s activities.

