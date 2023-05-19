CHUCKEY - Dolores Jones Brown, age 93, of Chuckey, South Central community, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
A native of Washington County, she was an office manager of Range/Warehouse Auto Parts in Johnson City for over 40 years. She attended the Casi Full Gospel Church where she was the oldest living member having served as church secretary for over 65 years. She was the church pianist as long as her health permitted and cleaned the church building for 15 years and was also a member of The Helping Hands group of the church always lending a helping hand in all activities of the church, especially The Country Ham Dinners and making apple butter for fund raisers. Being a southern gospel music fan, Dolores looked forward to the annual song revivals at the church where she took an active part in all the week’s activities.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Ronnie and Pamela Brown; a very special granddaughter and her husband: Emily Victoria Brown Foutz and Timothy Foutz; a very special grandson: Austin James Brown; and an expecting great-grandchild; special brother-in-law: Billy Eugene Brown and wife Madge Combs Brown; special friends whom she thought of as family: Harmon “Doodie” Mathes and Ruth Mathes who would always take her to church when she had no other way to get there.
She was the daughter of the late Silas Jones and Dorothy Seaton Jones and was preceded in death by her husband: James H. “Pete” Brown who passed away on the same day 15 years ago on May 18, 2008 and an infant daughter: Debra Kay Brown
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 PM Tuesday at Casi Full Gospel Church with the service following at 7:30 pm. Rev. Dr. Jim Fields will be officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Liberty FWB Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:15 am Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Austin Brown, Tommy VerWiebe, Authur Hoxie, Andrew Landers, Johnny Brown, Nolan Tinker and Rick Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Former and present employees of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home, Adult Sunday School Class at Casi Church, Dr. Robert Mosca and nurse Beckie, Greeneville Internal Medical Group, Cecil Seaton and friends and neighbors.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurses: Tammy, Kourtney and Sheena and her caregivers: Christa, Tammy and Rhonda.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Casi Full Gospel Church in c/o Ruth Mathes, 153 Cassi Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.