“Mothers don’t fear death. Their greatest fear is leaving their children in this world, knowing no one will love them like her!”
BAKERSVILLE, NC - Dolores Ann Miller Street, 79 of Bakersville, NC, Buladean Community, passed away April 20, 2022 at JCMC in Johnson City, TN. She was born September 4th, 1942 in Johnson City, TN to the late Florian & Irene Miller. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Fred Street, loving daughter Evelyn Street Thomas, her adored son Florian Ray Street, courageous brother David Kent Miller, which are all happy to be in heaven together at last.
Dolores was an amazing woman who showed kindness to all. Being very family oriented she was most happy when friends and family were around. One of her joys in life was caring & nurturing children, especially her children and grandchildren. A faithful member of Middle District F.W.B. Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, provided the puppet shows in the Bible schools, faithful prayer warrior, and always opening her home up to everyone offering them a warm meal and friendship.
Dolores obtained a certification in Early Childhood development, working in head-start when her children were small. She loved to garden, cook, bake, and provide a loving home for her family. She was considered to be one of the best cooks in Buladean, being famous for her fried apple pies. The latter part of her life was caring for her late husband Fred who she had been together with since their first date, April 24th, 1970. Dolores and Fred were very devoted and showed what true love was. All this through their faith in God, they raised five children and helped with seven grandchildren. These grandchildren are now fighting over her last jar of strawberry freezer jam. Said jam is currently in her grandson Kyle’s closet.
Survived by three daughters Florence Street of Johnson City, TN, twins Sara (Shannon) Street Ledford of Bakersville, NC, Paula (Micheal) Street Starnes of Kingsport, TN, two granddaughters, Stephanie (Adam) Thomas Brumit of Jonesbourgh, TN, Lura Nantrup of Johnson City, TN, five grandsons Austin Street (girlfriend Amanda), Kyle Ledford (girlfriend Michaela), Trent Street, Noah Ledford, Riley Street all of Bakersville, NC, two aunts Mittie Huffine (2nd Mother) of Johnson City, TN, Mary Ruth McKee of Johnson City, TN, special friends, Dot Hughes of Johnson City, TN, Randy and Ellen Nantrup of Bakersville, NC, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors, and church family, and her fur-baby Squirts.
Special thanks to all the nurses on the 4300 Floor at JCMC for all the love, attention, and kindness shown to her and Dr. Ebeo.
Services to be held at Middle District FWB Church on Sunday, April 24th in Bakersville, NC. Visitation held between 1-3 pm, preceding the funeral at 3 pm. Burial following in the Charlie and Francis Street cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middle District FWB Church, care of Johnny Moffitt. 1378 Hughes Gap Rd. Bakersville, NC 28705.