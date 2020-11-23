Dollie Hubbard Conley passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 with her devoted daughter and son-in-law by her side. She is now breathing freely in her new heavenly home with her Lord and Savior.
Dollie was born December 23 in Carter County, Tennessee, the youngest of three children to Plummer and Blanche Freeman Hubbard.
She attended Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City and was a faithful participant in the Kate Miller Sunday School class until her health no longer permitted. Dollie was a hard worker and retired from TPI.
Dollie was a sweet, kind, generous person. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be remembered for her impeccable style. She liked clothes and accessories, and she enjoyed putting her outfits together.
During her life, she enjoyed sewing and designing outfits for her daughter, dancing, and shopping for bargains. But her favorite hobby was to go to garage sales to see what treasures she could find. She and her daughter enjoyed spending this time together on Saturday mornings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Shaffer; brother, Bill Hubbard; and her daughter’s father, John Conley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Desiree and Ben Peterson of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Jennie L. Hubbard; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special mention to friends, Mabel Pennington, Mary Ann Cox, and Lois Tilley, whom Dollie was in frequent contact with.
The family would like to express their gratitude to close friend and caregiver, Joyce Gillette. She provided loving and compassionate care during her illness. A heartfelt thanks to special friends, Sherry and Jerry Stevens for always being there for Moma in her time of need.
Dollie’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service immediately following, at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Bryan Smith. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website, on Dollie’s obituary page and it will be available for 90 days. The graveside service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. The graveside service will be recorded and also available on the Morris-Baker website, on Dollie’s obituary page.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
II Timothy 4: 7-8: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness.