JONESBOROUGH - Dock Hensley, Jr., age 86, Jonesborough, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 18, 2022. He is a son of the late Dock Hensley, Sr. and Essie Ingram Hensley. Dock was a native of Erwin and he lived most of his life in Johnson City before moving to Jonesborough in 2007.
He was a United States Army Veteran. Dock retired from the Johnson City Medical Center where he worked in the Laundry Department for thirty years. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and he was a man of strong faith.
Dock was a true gentleman who successfully raised five children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dock had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed joking around with others. He was a very hard worker who could fix or build anything. Dock was a wheeler and dealer when it came to buying or selling antiques and cars. He liked horses, listening to bluegrass music and sitting on his front porch watching birds. Dock took his family on a beach vacation every year with the money he made from working extra jobs. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Dock was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Faye Virginia Shook Hensley on March 13, 2000; three brothers: Roy, Jessie and Ralph Hensley; son-in-law, Tim Cable.
Dock leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of thirteen years, Betty Barnett Madey Hensley; his children: Kenney Hensley, Chattanooga, Allen Wayne Hensley (Sharon), Jonesborough, David Lynn Hensley (Deanna), Elizabethton, Christinia Hensley Cable, Jonesborough, John Hensley, Gray, Sharron Lynn Smith (Michael), Naples, FL and Elizabeth Dawn Prime (Tim), Virginia; thirteen grandchildren: Ashley Hensley Ward, Mikel Hensley, David Lee Hensley, Jacob Hensley, Hayden Hensley, Chase Hensley, Lauren Hensley, Kendal Hensley, Trevor Cable, Andrea Cable, Adrianne Vandiver, Colton Smith and Tyler Prime; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Katie Mulkey, Greenville, SC; special niece, Beverly Robinson; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rusty Verran will officiate the 12:30 p.m. service. Committal will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenney Hensley, Allen Hensley, David Hensley, John Hensley, Colton Smith and Tyler Prime. Military Honors will be rendered by Johnson City VFW.
