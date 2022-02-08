ERWIN - Doc Clarke, age 74, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. A native of Memphis, having lived his childhood in Windermere, FL, Doc is a son of the late Charles Owen and Lorraine (Fournier) Clarke. Mr. Clarke was a beloved Guidance Counselor at Unicoi County High School from 1970 until 2001. He was a member of First Baptist Church and also attended Grace Fellowship and Coffee Ridge Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Clarke in 2000.
Doc Clarke has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Clarke; brother, Tracy Clarke and wife, Gabriela Vigo; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bill and Jane Padgett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Tammy Padgett; nephews: Tyler Padgett and wife Kelly, Ty Clarke and girlfriend Rachel Griffin, and Chance Clarke; niece: Zoe Alexander; great-nieces: Tatum Padgett and Maxxwell Alexander; his “boys”: Liam Swope, Brett Williams and Caleb Williams; and his best cat, Cecil.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mr. Clarke’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.