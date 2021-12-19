ERWIN - Doak Shelton, age 80, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. A native of Madison County, NC, Doak is a son of the late Lauring and Evelyn Shelton. Mr. Shelton enjoyed gardening, hunting coon and squirrel, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Doak is preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Shelton.
Doak Shelton has left behind to cherish his memory: Children: Dwayne and Bobbie Shelton of Erwin, Debbie and Hank Dodson of Winfield, AL, Tina Miles and Christopher Klein of Seattle, WA, and Ronnie Shelton Weir of Greeneville, TN; grandchildren: Megan Shelton and Matt Beloat, Melissa Shelton, Aaliyah and Zach Bynum, Kelly and Lee Henson, Anna Miles, Brandon and Allie Weir, Trevor and Amber Weir, Avery Carver, Chrystal and Garrett Gaudette; great-grandchildren: Mason, Marshall, Sutton, Bentley, Selby, Austin, Draven, Gracie, Natalie, Cole, Malachi, and Aubrey; sister: June Stiltner; brother: Lewis Shelton; and beloved dog, Little Feller.
A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Reverend Joey Murdock will officiate. Those attending should meet at Bumpass Cove Cemetery by 12:50 pm. Pallbearers will be notified by the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.