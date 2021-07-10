UNICOI - Dixie Lee Yelton Hoilman, age 80, Unicoi, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was a native of Bakersville, North Carolina and a daughter of the late Wes and Pearl Forbes Yelton. Dixie moved to Unicoi County with her family in 1962.
She was a member of Unicoi Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Erwin with her late son, Mike. Dixie loved working for Mahoney’s Outdoor Recreation Department. She started the Women in the Wilderness Program where she taught women how to backpack, hike trails, mountain climb and camp. Dixie and her late husband, Fred hiked from Georgia to Maine on the Appalachian Trail. Dixie and Fred enjoyed many adventurous hiking trips all over the United States and Canada including a trip to Alaska. She was an excellent cook, and she made the best apple butter in Unicoi County. Dixie enjoyed growing and tending her garden, as well as canning. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Dixie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Fred Hoilman; one son, Michael D. Hoilman; four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include one son, Jeff Hoilman (Diane), Chattanooga; one daughter, Kathie Hoilman, Unicoi; five grandchildren: Brandon Lewis, Sarah Whicker, Madison Hoilman (Ryan Lingerfelt), Elizabeth Hoilman and Caitlin Hoilman; three great grandchildren: Colt Lewis, Ethan Lewis and Charlie Moore; one sister, Ann Melton, Aiken, S.C.; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the hour of service on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Garry Edwards will officiate the 1:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Chaplain Karl Gasser and Larry Pate. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you for the love and care Dixie received from the staff of Center on Aging and Health and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Dixie to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online, www.stjude.org
