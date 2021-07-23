JOHNSON CITY - Dixie Lee Smith Snyder, 75, Johnson City, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.
Dixie was born in Erwin to the late Wayne and Kate Smith.
Dixie was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She loved crafting and roses, especially yellow ones. Dixie was a kind soul and it brought her great joy to care for her husband and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Clark.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Roy Snyder, of the home; daughter, Christy Sanders of Johnson City; step-daughter, Valerie Hazlitt and husband Robert of Greensboro, NC; grandsons, Garrett and Andrew; great grandchildren, Axel and Elodie; brothers, Roger Smith of Elizabethton, Jerry Smith and wife Judy of Elizabethton; sisters, Doris Clark, Janet Harkey and husband Robert of Statesville, NC; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Dr. Alan King, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 P.M. till the service hour at the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be conducted Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens with cousins and nephews serving as pallbearers. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Robin Williams, Dr. Debalina Das and Dr. Martin Tran for their special care, and the hospice staff at Avalon and Amedisys.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Snyder family. (610-7171)