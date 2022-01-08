ELIZABETHTON - Dicky James Blackwell, 80, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Claude Burns & Lucy Julian Blackwell. Dicky served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was retired as a welder and pipe fitter. In later years he was associated with his wife, Robin, in the operation of the Corner Nest. Dicky was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238 for 48 years, the Elizabethton Chapter Order of Eastern Star, The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)and The Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. He was a member of the Jericho Oriental Band for 48 years and he was a past President of the SASOBA Oriental Band. He was an avid UT Football fan, loved to cook and work in his garden. He was a member of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Blackwell.
Survivors include his wife: Robin Bulla Blackwell. Two Daughters: Regina (Brad) Shepherd and D’Jae Blackwell. A Step-daughter: Lana (Seth) Snyder. A Grandson: Luke Shepherd. Step-Grandchildren: Carson Atkinson, Cooper Snyder and Collin Snyder. Two Sisters; Jeanie Johnson and Barbara McKinney. One Brother: Gary Blackwell.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Kyler Burchfield of Dashiell Masonic Lodge officiating.
Interment will follow the graveside service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Bodies and friends of Corner Nest. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. William Clever and the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital For Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4255. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, Bluff City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Blackwell family