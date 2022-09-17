JOHNSON CITY - Dianna Petty, 61, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, with her family by her side.
Dianna was a native of Johnson City and was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Tweed Barnette.
Dianna loved to travel and spend time outdoors, in fact the greater part of everyday was spent outdoors in some capacity. She traveled to Europe and several dozen times around the United States. Dianna was family oriented. She was caring and dedicated to them, especially her grandbabies who she adored.
In addition to her parents Diana was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Barnette.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Petty; daughter, Amber Grindstaff and husband Michael; son, Justin Adams and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Brooklyn Adams, Jace Adams, Gavin Grindstaff, Colin Grindstaff; brother, Johnny Barnette and wife Mary; several nieces and nephews; a special friend for many years, Danette Grant.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to those who were so supportive and helpful with Dianna’s travel and care.
The ceremonial tribute service will be conducted Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers the family request donations be in Dianna’s name to the American Cancer Society, by visiting https//:donate3.cancer.org or calling 1-800-227-2345 or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.