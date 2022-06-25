JOHNSON CITY – Dianna Carroll, 59, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, peacefully at her residence.
Dianna was born in Washington County, TN to the late Charlotte Virginia and James David Surcey.
She graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1980. Dianna never met a stranger and took care of many people over the years. She loved everyone in her life and made friends everywhere she went.
In addition to her parents, Dianna is preceded in death by: one brother, Roger Surcey; one step daughter, Kimberly Ann Carroll; and one nephew, Todd Bennett.
Survivors include: her husband of almost 21 years, Chuck Carroll; daughter, Ashley Williams and her husband Josh; siblings, Pam Taylor and her husband Bobby, Carroll Surcey and his wife Sue, David Surcey and his wife Kim, and Linda Surcey; stepchildren, Carly Thomason, and Wayne Carroll; grandchildren, Lucas and Landon Self, Sadie Housewright, Jaden Swift, Sanoa, Kyden and Gharian Carroll, and Mariah Mea’Chelle Rowe; and many great grandchildren and special nieces and nephews who were a huge part of her life.
The family of Dianna Carroll will receive friends from 1 PM until 3 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 3 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Carroll family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Carroll family. (423) 282-1521