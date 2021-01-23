Diane Walker Bartchy, 85, passed on peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Diane was a native of Canton, Ohio and daughter of the late George O. Walker and Esther L. Cooper Walker of Canton Ohio.
Diane is survived by one sister, Sharon Slaughter and her three children, Jeff, Randall, and Amy, all of Canton, Ohio. Diane is also survived by her daughter, Beth Bartchy-Smith (Garry), Piney Flats, TN and her son, Christopher Walker Bartchy (Ilka) of Orinda, CA; 5 grandchildren: Chris, Collin, Katherine, Martha, and Magdalena, three great grandchildren: Molly, Collin, and Ivan Smith.
Diane was a graduate of Lehman High School (OH), Milligan College (TN), earned an MA from ETSU (TN), and an advanced degree from UCLA (CA).
Diane worked in the field of Gerontology/Geriatrics (CA) for 25+ years. After retiring, she worked as a tour guide and “Standardized Patient” at Quillen Medical School (TN) and was involved in many volunteer projects.
Diane was a woman of faith and most recently attended Grandview Christian Church in Johnson City, Tennessee.
At this time during the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions there will be no services but will be considered at a “safer” time in the future.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via Beth Bartchy-Smith bethbartchysmith@gmail.com.
If you wish to make a gift in Diane’s memory, please do so through Grandview Christian Church at grandviewchristian.org. The “Give” button in the upper right corner of the screen will guide you. Memorial gifts may also be sent to Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Milligan College, PO Box 750, Milligan, TN 37682.