UNICOI - Diane McLaughlin, age 62, Unicoi, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Pat and Jim Edney.
Diane was a Teacher at the Unicoi County Head Start Program for twelve years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and she helped start the Thanksgiving Food Box Program. Diane enjoyed shopping trips with her family, going out to eat and she loved her furry friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Mamaw Linville, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-seven years, Joel McLaughlin; one daughter, Rachel Hendricks (Nate), Erwin; two grandchildren: Eli Hendricks and Danika Hendricks; one brother, Chad Edney (Tina), Unicoi; one sister, Shirley Lane (Byrd), Erwin; her little dog, Angel; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church. Pastor Todd McLaughlin and Pastor Darrell Broome will officiate the 7:00 PM funeral service. Committal will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday in the Peterson Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the McLaughlin family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
