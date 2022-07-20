JOHNSON CITY - Diane Lynn McClaskey, 67 of Johnson City, passed away at her home Sunday July17 2022.
Born in Ohio the McClaskey family moved by unanimous family vote to make beautiful Tennessee their home.
She is the daughter of Geraldine (Jeri) Huskins and the late James Douglas McClaskey.
Diane was a 1973 Graduate of Hampton High School. She worked 19 years for Winn Dixie and retired from Elizabethton Walmart.
She loved going to movies, traveling, her family and her beloved cats, Tinky, Boots and Tayo.
She was of the Baptist faith but loved listening to Charles Stanley loyally on TV.
In addition to her father, Diane was preceded in death by her nephew Douglas James McClaskey; stepfather, Fred Huskins; step brother, David Huskins and a special Aunt, Rose McClaskey.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, Jeri , are her brothers Dan McClaskey and his wife Tina and Doug McClaskey; step sister, Kathy Huskins and Michael Sawchuk; niece ,Christy Roark; Nephew, Danny McClaskey and his wife Angie; great-nephew, Hunter McClaskey; great-niece, Chelsea Roark and Matt Hill; great-niece, Arianna Smith and her husband Josh; great-great-nephews, Dustin, Walker and Mason Smith; uncle, Dick McClaskey; cousins, Patty Terry and Rich McClaskey and their families; her best friend, Sheila Fox.
The Family of Diane Lynn McClaskey will receive friends Friday July 22, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. An inurnment service will be conducted at a later date in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating.
For Diane's love of animals, the family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the McClaskey Family.