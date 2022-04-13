JOHNSON CITY - Diane Karen Hodges Guy, 62, Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living.
Diane was born in Johnson City to the late Haskiel “Hack” and Margaret Adams Hodges.
Diane graduated from Daniel Boone High School. She worked as a case manager at NHC for many years and worked all over Washington County.
Survivors include: her husband of 10 years, Gary Edward Guy; her brother, Jimmy Hodges; and her beloved dog, Angel.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 1:45 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Guy family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Guy family. (423)282-1521