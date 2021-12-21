NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Diane Joyce Frick, 71, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Timberlane Lodge ALF. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Henry and Mary Lou Justice Frick, Diane moved to Edgewater, FL in 2000 from Johnson City.
Diane graduated from Science Hill High School, worked with her family at Frick’s Music Mart; and was a former manager for asbestos abatement. Diane enjoyed traveling and lived in various places including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Johnson City, and Germany. She enjoyed her indoor garden, growing succulents, raised a variety of animals and exotic birds, and loved her family dearly.
Survivors include her 2 sisters, Barbara King, of New Smyrna Beach, and Gwendolyn (Clyde) Johnson, of Montgomery, Alabama; 7 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, 1 great great nephew, and 1 great great niece. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, James B. King.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Dr., Edgewater, FL 32132.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.