Diane Hamilton Behtz, 76, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her home.
Diane was born in El Paso, TX to the late Eugene Ahlgrim and Myrtle Ernst Ahlgrim. She moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1989. Diane was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest passion was serving her Lord and Savior. Diane was a founding member of CrossLife Church. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and being a part of their lives. Diane had the gift of hospitality and making a beautiful home. She loved plants, gardening, and landscaping. She had an extensive orchid collection and always a stunning yard. Diane will be remembered for her great cooking, baking, quilting, attention to detail, hiding chocolate, her huge love of whipping cream and strawberry milkshakes from CFA! She was a faithful friend and servant hearted. No matter what hardships came her way she held strong to her deep and steadfast faith.
In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her former husband, James Hamilton.
Those left to cherish Diane’s memory include husband, Ed Behtz; daughters, Laura Davidson and husband Jon of Burlington, NC, Cheri Anglin of Kingsport, Sarah Behtz of Johnson City; sons, David Anglin and wife Janet of Johnson City, TN, Thom and wife Kathy of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Daniel Davidson and wife Abigail, Matthew Davidson, Rebekah Davidson and fiancé Eric Summers, Emilee Davidson, Pate Anglin, Luke Anglin, Lilly Anglin, Greta Anglin, Caroline Anglin, Emily Behtz, Erin Behtz, sister Nancy and husband Fulton Mitchum of Moncks Corner, SC; brother, Alan Ahlgrim and wife Linda of Longmont, CO; uncle, Bob Ernst of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Diane will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, with Pastor David Anglin, Pastor Jon Davidson, and Pastor Alan Ahlgrim, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 P.M. till the service hour.
The committal interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to thank Smokey Mountain Hospice and Diane’s caregivers, Angelena, Krissy and Shirley for taking such wonderful care of Diane.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to CrossLife Church, 4 Wesley Ct. Johnson City, TN 37601.
