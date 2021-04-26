On Friday April 23rd, 2021, Diana Whitson-Thompson, loving wife and mother of 3, went home to be with the lord. Diana, age 54, was a native and life-long resident of Unicoi County and a member of Unicoi United Methodist Church. Diana was born on February 17th, 1967 to Diane Neas Whitson and Zane Carol Whitson Jr. She was a member of the 1985 graduating class of Unicoi County High School, after which she pursued a bachelor’s degree in political science and German at East Tennessee State University. She then continued her education at ETSU earning a master’s degree in Education. She then finished her education, earning the title of education specialist in school leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
Mrs. Thompson began her career in education as a counselor at Unicoi County High School alongside teaching night classes in psychology at Northeast State Community College. She was able to influence and touch a countless number of students’ lives during her time as a counselor. As part of her career, she also assisted in coaching girls’ basketball at Unicoi County Middle School. To finish her career, she served as vice principal at Unicoi County High School where she was able to continue to impact the students, the school, and the entire system with her bright mind, respected leadership, and always positive outlook.
Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her father, Zane C. Whitson Jr. and Grandmother Carrie Jack Whitson. She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Christopher Thompson, two sons, Zachary Thompson and Brock Thompson, Unicoi, and one daughter, Emmie Thompson, Unicoi; her mother, Diane Whitson, Unicoi; one brother, Zane C. Whitson III "Trey," Kingsport; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Diana was a loving wife, the best mother, a wonderful daughter and sister, and a great friend to many. Her smile and uplifting spirit was contagious. We will forever cherish the amazing memories and time we were able to spend with her. We look forward to being able to rejoice with her again one day in heaven.
The memorial service for Mrs. Thompson will be conducted from the Unicoi County High School Auditorium Wednesday April 28th, 2021: visitation 5-7pm, service 7pm.
The family request flowers be sent to the Unicoi County High School Auditorium.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Thompson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Thompson family. (423) 743-1380.