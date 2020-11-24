CHUCKEY, TN - Diana Leigh Waldrep Swaney, 50, of Chuckey, TN passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Diana was born in West Memphis, Arkansas on July 19, 1970 to Carl Edward Waldrep, Jr. and Patricia K. Burton.
She was a graduate of Spartanburg Technical College, Spartanburg, SC, with an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy. Always trying to help others, she had been the General Manager of Heavenly Sunshine Home Health of Gray, TN.
She was a loving Daughter, Mother and Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, his mother and grandmother.
She is survived by: Her Mother, her daughter Amanda Renee Swaney; 3 grandchildren, Aaliyah M. Swaney, Alexis J. Swaney, Amiyah M. Swaney; her husband, Jeffery Dean Tabor; her Aunt, Mary Carolyn Waldrep; 1 step-brother, Mark Kennedy; 2 step-sisters, Jennifer Roberts, Erika Lombardo
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no service at this time. There will be a memorial service at a future date when travel and gatherings are safe.
Diana was the world’s greatest animal lover, always bring home strays that she found and was rarely without a pet. She leaves the following beloved pets: Bailey, Lilly, Ace, Tigger, Princess, and Piper.
The family asks that any remembrance for her be in the form of a donation to your local NO KILL animal shelter or rescue.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.