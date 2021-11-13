JOHNSON CITY - Diana Lee Bailey, 80, Johnson City, went to her eternal rest Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, TN and the daughter of the late Nellie and Toney Williams.
A vibrant, fun and talkative person, she never met a stranger and saw the good in everything and everybody. In her personal time, Diana enjoyed socializing with her Science Hill High School classmates planning numerous reunions, knitting, painting, singing, dancing, birdwatching, taking care of her dogs, and being with her family. She worked as a homemaker and held numerous positions in sales and customer service. Diana particularly enjoyed assisting customers with fine jewelry purchases.
In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by her sister, Regina Schilling.
Diana is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Charles J. Bailey; son, Steve C. Scott and his wife Nicole Morgan (Atlanta, GA); two daughters, Tona Jo Burks and her husband, Daniel Burks (Knoxville, TN) and Leslie Alison Dew and her husband Steve Dew; grandchildren, Parker Dew and Bailey Dew (Knoxville, TN); and nieces, Vicky McIntosh, Viola Justice and their families. Diana is held strong in the hearts of her cousins in TN and VA. She also has many cherished friends that were her daily joy.
The family would like to thank these talented and giving care providers: Mark McDonald, Todd Fowler, MD and the staff of Watauga Orthopedics, the nursing, rehabilitation, and social services of NHC, CARIS hospice care, and Cathy Bates of Shear Delights
A private tribute will be held by the family. Written condolences are most welcome via www.morrisbaker.com. In lieu of flowers, please honor Diana’s wishes by making a donation to our local community food bank, animal shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bailey family. (423) 282-1521