ERWIN - Diana “Dinah” Lynn Riddle, age 67, Erwin, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and the daughter of the late James M. and June L. Story McInturff.
Dinah worked in various restaurants most of her life. She was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Dinah enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy McInturff and Edward McInturff; one nephew, Travis McInturff.
Dinah leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of forty-nine years, George Riddle; two sons: Russell Riddle and wife, Christy, Jimmy Riddle and wife, Heather; one daughter, Tammy Wells and husband, Jeremy; four grandchildren: Allison Riddle, Montana Riddle, Emily Wells, and Alex Riddle; one brother, Larry McInturff; her bonus daughter, Shanna Bartlett Hensley; special friends: Brenda Nelson, Gaye Whitson, Sue Brush, Rick and Brenda Sheets.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Unicoi Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Tim Tapp officiating. Committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 AM. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Riddle, Russell Riddle, Runt Whitson, Brad Tapp, David Griffith and Jeremy Wells.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Riddle family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Riddle family. (423) 743-1380.