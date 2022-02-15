JONESBOROUGH - Dewey Wayne Williams, 50, of Jonesborough left this earth and was welcomed by his heavenly Father on February 13, 2022.
He was born on December 5, 1971. Dewey was a hard worker his entire life. He was a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and loving father and a wonderful “Poppy”. He loved living life and spending time with family. He especially loved riding his Harley with his sons, family and friends. He also enjoyed “tinkering” in his garage.
He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Williams, his father Leonard Williams, and his sister Frances.
Dewey leaves behind his wife and best friend of 32 years Brandy, his two sons Dewey Lee (Kaeleigh), Bailey Dalton (Asia) and four precious grandchildren, Cheyenne Autumn, Bailynn Frances, Dewey Wade and Kolson Lee. He also leaves behind three sisters, Carolyn Tester, Virginia Payne (Ronnie), and Debbie Miller, and one brother Danny Miller (Sandy). He had several nieces and nephews. He had so many friends in his life. Some of his closest are Yogi Yother, Chris Pritchard, Dana Stoneman and Richard Fine.
The family would like to send special thanks to the entire JCMC critical care staff, Dr. Angela Harden, Dr. Dexter Shephard, Dr. Amanda Vanlandingham and special nurses Cathy Stockton and Stefani Annett.
The family will hold a small celebration of life on Saturday, February 19, at the Williams residence.
“I have called you by name, you are mine.” Isaiah 43:1
Condolences may be sent to the Williams family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821