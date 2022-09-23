We are heartbroken to announce the death of Dewey Stanley Bacon who passed away after an extended illness at the age of 86 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Stanley was born on May 7, 1936, in the Sulphur Springs Community in Jonesborough, Tennessee to A.C. and Lela Bacon and was their only child. For many years, Stanley drove over the road as a long-haul truck driver. He was a faithful and active member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Baker, Florida under the stewardship of Pastor Geoff Prows and Senior Adult Minister David VanZandt.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents Alva (Alvie) Clarence Bacon and Lela (Tom) Polly Hartman Bacon, his son in law, Glenn Morris.

