We are heartbroken to announce the death of Dewey Stanley Bacon who passed away after an extended illness at the age of 86 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Stanley was born on May 7, 1936, in the Sulphur Springs Community in Jonesborough, Tennessee to A.C. and Lela Bacon and was their only child. For many years, Stanley drove over the road as a long-haul truck driver. He was a faithful and active member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Baker, Florida under the stewardship of Pastor Geoff Prows and Senior Adult Minister David VanZandt.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents Alva (Alvie) Clarence Bacon and Lela (Tom) Polly Hartman Bacon, his son in law, Glenn Morris.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cassie Lewis Bacon, his only child, Cheryl and her husband, Bob Rhodes, his granddaughter, Alana Morris and fiancée Robert Gray, his grandson, Evan and wife, Desirae Morris, three bonus great granddaughters, Charley, Catherine and Caroline and one great grandchild due in March 2023.
It was Stanley’s request to be cremated. A graveside service will be held on a later date and he will be laid to rest in the Roselawn Memory Garden located in Johnson City, Tennessee. Officiating will be his former Pastors, Reverend James Cambron and Reverend Rick Huber of Mountain View Baptist Church where he was a charter member.