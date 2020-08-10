JOHNSON CITY - Dewey Melvin Williams, 81, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Elmer Ray and Nellie Hodge Williams.
Dewey was a Christian and attended service at First Freewill Baptist Church.
In his younger years, Dewey enjoyed racing cars and motorcycles, and was a classic car enthusiast his entire life. He and his brothers began the Williams Brothers Trucking Company, which he was extremely proud of and spent many years helping to improve and maintain before his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: one daughter, Reneé Hyder; two sisters, Georgia Lee Williams and Betty Brown; and six brothers, Lester Williams, Buford Williams, Wayne Williams, Bobby Williams, Jimmy Williams, Wesley Williams.
Those surviving include: his wife, Marie Clark Williams; three grandchildren, Elijah Hyder, Hannah Hyder, and Ethan Hyder; one sister, Linda Sweeney and husband Bob of International Falls, MN; three sisters-in-law, Joann Williams, Loretta Williams, and Geneva Williams; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be conducted for Dewey Williams at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, 878 TN-81, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Family and friends are asked to gather at the graveside by 10:50 AM. Pastor Tony Trott will officiate. Pallbearers include: Joe Hyder, Elijah Hyder, Ethan Hyder, Brandon Townsend, Andrew Masters, and Shannon Cox. Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Blankenship and Jeff Townsend.
Dewey Williams will be remembered as a good father and grandfather, and he will be sorely missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Agape for their time and care.
Memories and condolences may be sent via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the family. (423) 282-1521