MORRISTOWN - It is with a sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Dewey David Buchanan Jr., of Morristown, TN at 1:54 a.m. May 10th. Children Dana, Rebecca and David Buchanan survive him. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sabra, and was the last surviving member of his family. Brother, Melvin, sisters, Nail, Willie, Jesse and JoAnn also preceded him in death. His passing came 2 months before his 95th birthday as he outlived all other family members even as far back to his Father, Dewey David Buchanan, Sr., who lived to be 93 years old. When asked how old he was, he would always tell people he was Four Score, 10+4…or for those who don’t understand how to add up a score, it would total 94.
The nickname his siblings gave him at an early age was June when he was growing up in Bakersville, NC. His love for the Mountains, trout fishing, hiking, gardening and just plain enjoying God’s creation was extraordinary.
One of many amazing accomplishments was his honorable service in the Navy, where he served during the Korean Conflict/WWII. When he told his war stories of his service, he often commanded the room because he was an awesome storyteller! During his time in the Navy, he was a Radio Signalman and at any time of the day, he could still spell anything in Morse code!
He learned at an early age to work hard, as his father, Dewey Sr. delivered the mail for 32 years in the mountains of North Carolina and during that time he only missed 2 days of work. I heard this story at his funeral about those two missed days. He had to travel over mountain to pick up the mail and on his way back to his mail route his car ran off the road on Iron Mountain during a terrible snowstorm. He had to walk home and the next day he took his mule to pull the car out of the snowbank. These were the only two days he missed delivering the mail! Our Dad also had this work ethic and his advice was “to always work hard and earn the respect and pay from your employer”. Dad represented this profile well, since he actually retired three times! He is also survived by 13 office wives that have been there for him during the good and bad times.
Dewey and Sabra had a wonderful love story that lasted over 64 years. They shared the same birthday on July 28, four years apart. He told the story that when they first met, Sabra actually went a date with his brother Melvin. When he discovered they shared the same birthday, this is what truly attracted him to her and began their strong connection that launched our family tree.
On this rainy, cool day in May 2021, in Tennessee, we have faith in the word of God in 1 Thessalonians 4:15-18 that the same love that united believers in the Lord in this life will turn our loss into triumph when we are reunited with God and lost loved ones in eternity.
Dewey will be buried alongside Sabra at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10 am on Monday, May 17, 2021 with Rev. Lester D. Lattany officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance by 9:50 am.
