JOHNSON CITY - Dessie “Louise” Thomason Andies, age 93, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Center of Aging and Health in Erwin.
Louise was born December 19, 1926 to the late Carl Thomason and the late Elsie Ricker Thomason.
She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
Louise loved children and she loved baby-sitting. Her greatest joy was raising her granddaughters, Misty Crosswhite and Heather Hughes.
She also enjoyed reading, going to her church, and talking on the phone, especially with her best friend Eunice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Loyal B. Andies, in 1988; daughter, Karen Butler; brothers, Tony Myers and George Thomason; grandson, Timothy Andies; and special friend, Eunice McIntosh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Loyal B. Andies; grandchildren, Dustin Butler, Misty Crosswhite- with whom she made her home with since 2009, Heather Hughes, Ben Andies, and Priscilla Bailey; and 14 great-grandchildren. Special mention to her great-granddaughters, Morgan Smith, Madison Smith, and Caroline Crosswhite, with whom she was especially close to.
There will be a graveside service at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Dr. Reggie Weems. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Andies family. (423) 282-1521