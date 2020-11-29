JOHNSON CITY - Desserree Pierce Osborne, age 85, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from her residence. Desserree was born on August 2, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Henry Joseph Pierce and Mamie Nave Pierce.
In addition to her parents, Desserree is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Clifford Frank Osborne; three of her sisters: Novella Ferguson, Ellen Pierce and Grace Rossiter.
Desserree was a graduate of Science Hill High School and later went on to receive her Bachelors of Science Degree from East Tennessee State University. She enjoyed spending her time cooking, traveling, decorating her home for the different holidays but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Desserree was a faithful member of sinking Creek Baptist Chuch.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jill Bremer and husband Dr. Jonathan Bremer of Elizabethton; her son, Craig Osborne of Piney Flats; her grandchildren: Dr. Abby Gass and husband Dr. Justin Gass of Elizabethton, Chloe Bremer of Nashville, Sophie Bremer of Elizabethton, Sarah Osborne of Wilmington NC, Daniel Osborne of Salt Lake City UT; great grandchildren: Asher Gass and Finn Gass; her sister, Henrietta May and husband Paul of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to growing concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will be conducting a private committal and Entombment service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Raymond Amos, Sr. officiating.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry Ministry at 325 East E Street Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Osborne’s caregivers, Dora Swafford and Kim Hardin for their years of loving care and faithful service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Osborne and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
.