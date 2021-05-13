BLUFF CITY - Derrick Lee Plank, 43, Bluff City, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Derrick was born October 27, 1977 in Johnson City to the late Rickey Plank and Teresa Phillips.
He graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1995. He joined the Army at 17, where he excelled until his honorable medical discharge in 2002. While serving, he was awarded the prestigious Audie Murphy Award.
His passions were driving his cherished Mustang and riding his Harley-Davidson.
Derrick is survived by: his son, Montana Plank, of Germany; a special aunt, Carole Hunt; one sister, Parthena Barnett and her husband Brad; and other family.
A committal service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex) with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. Military honors will be provided. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Plank family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Plank family. (423)282-1521