JOHNSON CITY - Derrick Jermaine Carson, 46, of Johnson City left this world to be with our Lord on May 7, 2021. Derrick was born in December, 1974 in Johnson City, TN.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenna Carson, his 3 beautiful children Myah, Gabriel and Gianna; his strong father Harold, his devoted brother Jeremy along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His mother Debra, brother Harold 'Doodle' Jr, grandmother Peachie and grandfather Charles Davis greeted Derrick in heaven.
Derrick has been athletic his entire life. Starting in elementary school through high school, he was very active in football and baseball. Baseball was his favorite. He made it look easy to those who had the pleasure of watching. He learned discipline, hard work, team work from these activities and he utilized them through his life. The love of bodybuilding developed in his young adult life and he focused on helping others through fitness and nutrition. Combining his knowledge from his accounting degree and his multiple talents, he provided for his family through hard work of building a community fitness center and working another dream of real estate. He took pride in providing for his family. His heart was humble for those he helped in the community. He was honored that so many entrusted their health to his expertise.
Derrick's smile and presence was strong yet soothing. He enjoyed music, dancing, singing, laughing and making those he loved happy as much as he could. His presence will be greatly missed. His is now in our Father's Presence wrapped in His perfect love.
Rest in Peace and Love dear DC. We love you.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00pm Monday May 17, 2021 at Jubilee World Outreach in Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 5:00p until 6:00pm at the church prior to the service. The family will have a private interment.
