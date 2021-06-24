Deputy Sheriff John “Corey” Gage, 31 years of age passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Johnson City Medical Center.
Corey was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a resident of Washington County, Tennessee for the last 28 years. He was the son of John A. Gage and wife Donna and Christine Gage.
Corey graduated from Davy Crockett High School in 1998. He attended Walters State Police Academy where he successfully passed to become a post certified officer for the State of Tennessee in 2017. He was employed by Washington County Sheriff’s Department beginning 2013 until the end of watch June 22, 2021. His favorite past times included spending time with his son, Aiden and watching UT football. He also enjoyed baseball, NASCAR and music.
He attended Keystone Presbyterian Church.
Corey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, J.C. Gage; great uncles Perry and Fred Phillips and uncle Mike Gage along with several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father John Gage and stepmother Donna; mother Christine Gage; son Aiden Gage; sisters Jessica Gage, Jennifer Puckett and husband Jonathan, sons Ryan and Ian; his paternal grandmother Kate Gage; his maternal grandmother Brenda Bryant and husband Glen; maternal grandfather Dan Cox; uncle Richard Cox and wife Kelly; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
The family of Deputy Sheriff John “Corey” Gage will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Terry Phillips officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Cox, Blake Abel, Mike McDonald, Gary Gage, Neil Gage, Bill Smith and his family the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org), National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or Niswonger Children’s Hospital (balladhealth.org).
