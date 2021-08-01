JOHNSON CITY - Dennis Woodring, 65, Johnson City passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1956 in Elizabethton to the late Frank Carl & Edith Carden Woodring. Dennis was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a truck driver with Blue Water Industry. He was a member of the Central Volunteer Fire Department. He was of the Christian Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Woodring.
Survivors include his brother & sister-in-law: Barry “Butch” & Leona Woodring, Chuckey, Tenn. A Nephew: Mickey Woodring & wife Kim. Several Cousins. His special friends: Janis Warneck, Tracy Harris & Aspen Harris.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Ernie Depew, Minister officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from members of the Central Volunteer Fire Department. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Pavilion of Sinking Creek Baptist Church following the Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dennis to the Central Volunteer Fire Department, 215 Hopson Road, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601 Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Woodring family