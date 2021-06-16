Sunrise: August 8, 1952 Sunset: June 10, 2021
Dennis Wayne (Denny) Oxendine born on August 8, 1952, in Lebanon, VA to the late Richard and Audrey Oxendine entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Denny was preceded in death by his brother Elbert (Bum) Oxendine, Knoxville, TN.
Denny accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the name of our Lord and Savior, thus beginning his personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
In 1970, Denny graduated from Science Hill High School where he was an officer in JROTC Cadets.
He was the first black man to be employed as a Pole Jock lineman by United Intermountain Phone Company, later known as Sprint where he worked in different areas for over 30 years. He was known there as the “Phone Doctor.” He really enjoyed his work because it gave him the opportunity to meet new people. With his warm personality, he never met a stranger; he could talk with anyone!
Denny loved to joke around and laugh.
Denny loved all his children, grandchildren and great grands too. He would do anything for them, near or far away.
After 36 years, two young first love met, rekindled that flame and were married.
Denny leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 17 years Elder Berthanna S. Oxendine, Four children Celeste Wooten (Eric), Virginia Beach, VA: Dennis Adam Oxendine, Morristown, TN: Candida Oxendine, Hermon, ME: stepson William J. Sanders (Hannah), Johnson City, TN. Two siblings, James Oxendine (Prue), Bristol, TN: Raymond Oxendine (Carol), Johnson City, TN: sister-n-law Mary Oxendine, Knoxville, TN: Eight grandchildren, Tatianna and Alexander Carter, Virginia Beach, VA and Mikel Wooten, New Castle, PA: Zariyah Oxendine, Morristown, TN and Aniyah Oxendine, Lancaster, PA: Diana Oxendine, Hermon, ME: Destiny and Krayson Sanders, Johnson City, TN. Two great grandchildren, Amir and Prince Carter, Virginia Beach, VA., and many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Birchette Funeral Home and Mortuary in Johnson City, TN on June 19, 2021, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm with a private service following.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com