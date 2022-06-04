Dennis T. Powell passed peacefully at his home in Hunter’s Lake on June 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 94. A native of South Carolina, he grew up on the family farm near Cowpens, SC. At 17, in 1944. He joined the United States Navy, serving in Washington, DC as an honorary guard throughout his service. He returned home to graduate from Gaffney High School and attend Limestone College.
He was the son of the late Charles Houston and Ilia Inez Powell.
His experience in the automobile industry began in 1949 when he started as a new and used car salesman at a Lincoln Mercury Dealership in Greenville, SC. It was during this time he met his wife, Mary Rudd Powell, a student at Furman University. They married in 1955 and moved to Spartanburg, SC where he was co-owner of Bailey Powell Lincoln Mercury. He later became general sales manager of Pierce Motors, a Ford Dealership in Spartanburg, where he remained until 1969 when he moved to Johnson City, with his wife and four children, to become the general manager of Griffith Motors, a Buick Pontiac GMC Dealership.
In 1976, Dennis purchased a Chrysler Plymouth franchise and opened his own dealership in Johnson City. He was awarded the Dodge franchise by Chrysler Corporation in 1979. His company thrived on excellent service and loyalty to his customers which earned the dealership Chrysler’s most coveted service award for ten plus years. In 1994, he purchased the Jeep franchise and opened a second store on the Kingsport highway.
For many years Dennis and Ralph Jones enjoyed working together in a small business called T&D Antiques, with multi booths in Jonesborough, Johnson City and Elizabethton.
Dennis has been a member of Central Baptist Church and the William Rigell Sunday School Class since 1969. During this time, he served as the chairman of the Transportation and Properties Committees (for many years), served as a deacon and served in many other capacities in the church.
Dennis is a Life-Time member of Lion’s International and has been a member for over 70 years. He has served as president of the Spartanburg Lion’s Club and the Johnson City Lion’s Club and was responsible for supervising over 52 clubs as District Governor. During this time, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and honored as the district and state ‘Lion of the Year”. In 1977 he assisted in founding the Ties for the Blind Foundation, Inc. donating thousands of dollars to various charities. He was also a “turtle-pusher” for the Lion’s Club Turtle Derby (selling hundreds of turtles) for many years!!!
Dennis was a devoted philanthropist and civil servant, volunteering his time to numerous boards and organizations over the years, including the Washington County/Johnson City Industrial Commission, the Johnson City Power Board, the Sequoyah Council for the Boy Scouts of America Executive Board, Volunteer Blind Industries, First Tennessee Bank, Johnson City Medical Center Foundation, Remote Area Medical Foundation, Washington County/Johnson City Vocational Training School, Quest Foundation Board, Coalition for Kids, Northeast State University, Veterans Park and many others.
He has been a longtime member of the Masonic Order, Shriners and Jesters. In 1991, he was recognized for his outstanding leadership and unwavering support on community interests when he was awarded the second Spirit of Johnson City Award. He also received “The Leaders in Christian Services Award” from Milligan College.
Dennis has contributed to the reality of many students attaining a college education at several of the colleges in the area. He has been a member of the ETSU Foundation board of directors for many years. His contributions earned him recognition as a Distinguished President’s Trust member and he was also one of the founding members of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program. In 1997 ETSU honored him with their ETSU “Honoring Alumni Award”.
Professionally, Dennis has served as president of the Tennessee Automobile Dealers Association. He was a member of Chrysler Corporation Dealer Council and was one of the organizers of the Atlanta Chrysler Plymouth Dealers Advertising Association and continued to serve on the board for many years, serving two years as president. He received the Tennessee Automotive Association’s highest award, the Andrew Jackson Award, becoming the 1998 Tennessee nominee for the Time Magazine Goodyear Quality Dealer of the year award. Less than 60 individuals out of the nation’s then 20,000 + automobile dealers are nominated for this award.
First and foremost, Dennis loved his immediate family, his extended family and his life-long friends … some of over 70 years. He was a devoted Christian who placed his faith first in all he did and led a life of integrity, generosity, compassion, and humbleness in his professional and personal life. Dennis was a man of the people. He loved his employees, customers and friends and treated them like family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Drew Powell, and eight siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 66 years; a brother, Robert K. Powell of Shoope, VA; two sons, Dennis T. Powell, Jr. (wife Matilde) of Bozman, MD and Keith Powell (wife Marianne) of Isle of Palms, SC and Washington, DC. Two daughters, Candice Powell and Kristi Powell of Johnson City and a very special granddaughter, MaryAlice Baldwin. (Who was the apple of his eye). He is also survived by seven grandsons: Roan Edwards, Grayson, Scotty, Jackson, Brian, Jason and Christopher Powell and one great grandson, Ethan Powell, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to longtime assistants and caregivers, Patricia Laws and Christi Paul, and to other caregivers … Pat Crosby, Monica Smith and Regina Lane. Also, we would like to express special thanks to Amedisys and the Hospice staff of Elizabethton.
Active pallbearers will be his seven grandsons and his great grandson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Johnson City Lions Club, William Rigell Sunday School Class and the Harris Club of Johnson City.
The Celebration of Life Service for Dennis will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street, Johnson City with Dr. Tommy Hood and Bedford Transou officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tony Martin. The family will receive friends in the Welcome Corridor preceding the service from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Graveside service will be the following day, Thursday, June 9, at 10:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations for Dennis be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or ETSU Roan Scholars Leadership Program, Box 70304, Johnson City, TN 37614.
To honor Dennis’s devotion to the Lion’s Club and his support of the eyeglasses recycling program, he has requested that you bring your used eyeglasses to his service to be recycled, which helps with sight conversation locally and abroad.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morisbaker.com.
