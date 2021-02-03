JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Dennis Lee Rich, 77, died January 31, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, NY, and graduated from Syracuse University with a Master’s Degree in Economics.
Dennis moved to Johnson City in 1979, and was very active in community affairs including Chamber of Commerce, Johnson City Business Club, and Republican Women, among others. For many years he served as Santa Claus for the children at Johnson City Medical Center, and later at Cambridge House in Bristol.
Dennis was an avid Syracuse sports fan and a hard core Buffalo Bills fan.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Rich; a step-son, Andrew Ervin; his brother, David Rich; his husband-in-law, Teddy Ervin; and his parents, David J. and Doris Rich.
He will be greatly missed by his family: wife, Suzanne Wilhoit Rich; sister, Donna Rich; sister-in-law, Donna Rich; sister-in-law, Linda Fann; son, Chuck Rich (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Alex Rich (Katherine), Lindsay Jenkins (Tyler), Owen Graham, Isabella Rich, Georgia Ervin, Tad Ervin; stepchildren, Ann-Catherine Ervin, Richard Ervin (Laura), and Christopher Ervin. He was great-grandfather to Ryder Jenkins.
Due to the current restrictions, there will not be any services. The family will have a private memorial. Friends may visit at the family home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tennessee Donor Services, Nashville.
Condolences can be sent to Dennis’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
