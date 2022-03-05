GRAY - Dennis Lee Bradley, 66, of Gray, passed away on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at his home following a long battle with cancer.
He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Lee Roy Bradley and Mabel Lewis Bradley.
Dennis was a man who loved to work with his hands. He made his living as a machinist, tool & die maker, but was best described as jack-of-all-trades. He was a lifelong tinkerer who was always working on something; if it was too broke for him to fix, it probably wasn’t fixable.
Those surviving include: wife, Annie Cox Bradley, married since August 10th, 1974; daughter, Amanda Proffitt and husband Ryan; sisters, Alice Rateau and husband Joe, Linda Myers and husband Bruce, Lois Tipton and husband Ron; grandchildren, Ariana Bradley and Colby Proffitt; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family of Dennis Bradley will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held the following day at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kent Bradley, Lee Hilton, Roy Crane, Ryan Proffitt, and Colby Proffitt, with nephews and nieces' husbands serving as honorary pallbearers. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 10:50 AM.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Caris Healthcare, the team at the chemo center in Johnson City and the cancer specialist team at Duke Hospital.
