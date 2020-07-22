Dennis L. Perry, age 66, went on from his earthly home and is fishing the river banks of Heaven. Dennis was born in Carter County to the late Walter Perry Sr. and Goldie Mae Williams Perry.
In addition to his father, Dennis was preceded in passing by a great nephew; Chris Davis.
Dennis was an adoring father and grandfather. He was a handsome and proud man. He often said that there was never an ugly Perry. He was a man with a beautiful smile, who loved to tell jokes.
Mr. Perry was a twenty year employee of Neil Story and Son. He earned his living by roofing until he retired. Dennis loved fishing the river. He truly enjoyed seeing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a history buff and loved watching the history channel and war movies.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Goldie are his daughters; Amy and Lindsey Perry; granddaughters; Paige, Morgan, Shy and Lisa Grant; siblings; Carolyn Sue Peters, Walter Perry Jr., Warren and wife Linda Perry, John and wife Kathy Perry, Arthur Perry, Lucy and husband Paul Cox, Sandy and husband Mark Davis and Randy Perry. Dennis also leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews, 32 great-nephews and nieces, 4 great-great-nieces and several cousins to carry on his cherished memory.
A graveside service to honor the life of Dennis is pending at this time. Please check the funeral home website for any updates.
The Perry’s would like to thank Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church Family for their prayers, thoughts, love and visits.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Carter County Animal Shelter in honor of Dennis’s name. Address: 135 Sycamore Shoals Dr, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Phone: (423) 547-6359.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Perry Family.