“And now He is WALKING the streets of gold”
On Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., the family will be having a Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Dennis J. “Denny” Williams who passed away on January 17th, 2020. He was a great inspiration to all who knew him. He will be remembered for his love of life and family, his independence, and the courage he exhibited every day.
The service will be held at the gravesite in the Garden of the Last Supper at Monte Vista Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. Pastor Chad Williams will lead the committal service with family members participating. All friends and family are invited to attend.