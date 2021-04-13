UNICOI - Dennis “Denny” May, age 77, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Mr. May was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late Roy and Marguerite Pickens May. Denny served with the United States Army and was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from the VA and later worked with the Washington County Detention Center. He loved fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, Mr. May is preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Bench.
Dennis “Denny” May has left behind to cherish his memory: Loving wife: Jean Buchanan May; Son: Jeff May; Several Nieces and Nephews; Special Friends: Frazier Cochrane and wife, Barbara, Gale Dean, Bob Hoss, and several others; Grand doggie: Tucker.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Christian Care Center of Erwin for their kindness and compassion shown during the past year.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dennis “Denny” May in a military graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery New Annex. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Roger Ambrose. Those attending the committal service will need to meet at Mountain Home by 12:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Southside Free Will Baptist Building Fund, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the requirements of Mountain Home National Cemetery we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Dennis “Denny” May through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.