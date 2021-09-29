PINEY FLATS - Dennis” Denny” Eugene Ramsey, age 63 of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on April 25, 1958. He united in marriage to Susan Ramsey and to this union, one child was born. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked for the Federal Highway Administration for 20 years as a Civil Engineer. He retired early, to care for his father, Paul Ramsey, who passed away on May 12, 2020. Just like his father and grandfather, he was a farmer at heart.
Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Dale and Evelyn Ramsey.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Ramsey; his daughter, Christi Ramsey; his grandsons, Max, Peyton, and Elijah Gilbert and his granddaughter Willow Gilbert whom he helped bring into this world unexpectedly, at his home on July 15, 2021. She will have a story to tell, when she grows up; his sisters, Debbie King (Bob) and Anita Floyd. He is also survived by many other relatives and dear friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Dennis “Denny” Eugene Ramsey will be conducted on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Ramsey Family.