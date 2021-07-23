Dennis Lynn Ayers, 68, originally from Johnson City, Tn, born on February 1, 1953, passed into the Gates of Heaven on July 20, 2021, greeted by our Lord and Savior and his loved ones, who have gone on before, after a lengthy illness.
Dennis Ayers was a 1973 graduate of Science Hill High School, and worked several different jobs over the years including working at Coca-Cola in Johnson City and lastly as an over the road truck driver before his health issues forced him to quit work and stay at home.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas Henry and Dorothy Mae Ayers, and his father and mother-in-law, George B. and Geneva L. Andis.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Andrea M. Andis Ayers, and his daughter, Page Shanese Ayers, and son Brandon Lynn Ayers and fiancée Kathryn N. Rosenbaum and 2 granddaughters, Arianna and Lillie. In Addition, he is survived by a sister, Judy Lester (Larry), and brother, Rick Ayers (Tracey), a sister-in- law, Doris Adams (Paul) and 2 brothers-in-law, Gary Smith (Barbara) and Harlan Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his special companions, Banjo and Sparky, and several grand dogs and grand cats.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton on Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, with a celebration of life service to follow at 7PM officiated by Steve Hartley, Jr.
It was Dennis’ wishes to be cremated so there will be no internment services.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dennis’ wishes that donations be made to your local animal shelter or the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to take the opportunity to thank all the team of doctors and nurses for all the care the showed to Dennis. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com