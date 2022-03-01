JOHNSON CITY - Dennie Allen Johnson, 69, Johnson City, passed away from this life on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.
Dennie was born in Bristol, TN in 1952.
Dennie was a man of many talents including: being able to fix anything, a wonderful storyteller, a great father, and amazing musician. Dennie played lead guitar and sang in the Bob Lewis Band for many years. After that, along with special friends, he created the band Red Rain. He took great joy and pride in playing live shows for others. Dennie was a die-hard Ford man and had a special love for mustangs. He enjoyed working on his cars and customizing them. He loved telling stories and especially making his family laugh. He was a unique soul and free spirit.
Dennie was preceded in death by: his parents, Noah and Ruby Johnson; and one sister, Carolyn Tallman.
Left to cherish his memory include: his girlfriend of many years, Nancy Howren; daughters, Megan Stidham and her husband Jonathan and Angela Johnson; grandchildren, Makenzie and Gaines; sister, Barbara Carr and her husband Bob; nieces, Jackie Whittaker, Jeanna Tallman, Wendy Clark and Robin DeBold; nephews, Michael Tallman and Jimmy Carr; many great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces; and special friends, Mick and Beth Fetters and Lee Peters.
The family of Dennie Johnson will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include: Tanner Whittaker, Chad Clark, Jonathan Stidham, James Kelly, Michael Tallman, and Lee Peters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital at https://www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online.
