ELIZABETHTON - Denise Petroskey Kendall, age 69, of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Walter Petroskey and Dorothy Petroskey. Denise was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was known as “sunshine” and the “best patient” at every facility and doctor’s office her health required her to use. She was the backbone of her family, making sure each person lived up to their full potential and sure did not mind to tell you if you were not. She attended Faith FWB Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Kendall Sr.; sister, Doreen Petroskey and brother, William “Billy” Petroskey.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Tracey Wilson (Mike), of Johnson City, Gary Kendall, Jr. (Toshua), of Elizabethton and Rachel Osborne and boyfriend (Aaron Walton), of Bristol; two grandchildren, Josh Wilson (Morgan), of Greeneville and Emily Wilson, of Gray; five brothers, Walter Petroskey, Wayne Petroskey, Ward Petroskey, Wade Petroskey and Warren Petroskey and sister, Diane Prunier and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Denise Petroskey Kendall will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Jones and Pastor Tom Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service and committal will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers are Gary Kendall, Jr., Mike Wilson, Aaron Walton, Dean Campbell, Steven Townsend and David Story. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Tuesday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff of Signature, Staff of Viviant, most recently staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton and Fresenius Medical Care for all their support and loving care during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Northeast Tennessee Office, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6 Johnson City, TN 37604.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Kendall family. 423-543-5544