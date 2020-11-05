ST. PAUL, VA - Delphia Mae Sutherland, age 97, went to her heavenly home to receive her rewards on November 4, 2020 in Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN due to COVID 19. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilford Sutherland, her parents Arthur and Minnie Long Hileman, six brothers: Charlie, James, Archie, Arthur (Jr.)., Jerald and Bert Hileman; two sisters: Nola Sullivan and Goldie Vicars; son-in-law: Gary Moore and daughter-in-law Lynda Sutherland.
Survivors include daughter: Margaret Moore, son Harry Sutherland and Judy Hoover; step-granddaughter Jeannine Keffer, great-granddaughter Dani Keffer and sister-in-law Peggy Hileman. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, like adopted sons Cuba Porter and Mike Lambert and like adopted daughters Daryl Rasnick (Don) and Sheila Miller.
She was the last survivor of nine children born on July 18, 1923 in a Christian family in Virginia City, VA. She grew up in hard times with her father passing away when she was 13. After completing the ninth grade, she went to live with her aunt in Bluefield, WV. and went to work to help her mother and siblings. After marrying she became a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her children. Family and friends were the most important things to her. She also enjoyed working in her garden and yard until her health and eyesight no longer permitted.
A private funeral service for immediate family only due to COVID 19 will be conducted in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel in Lebanon, VA. with Brother Teddy Phillips and Brother Cuba Porter officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Graveside services will be open to family and friends. The family will receive friends at the graveside service.
Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Johnson City, TN. and the ICU doctors and nurses at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN especially nurses Sterling and Shannon and COVID Unit nurse Callie who was by her side at her passing.
