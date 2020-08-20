JOHNSON CITY - On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Deloris Lunsford, 77, Johnson City, TN stepped into heaven to be reunited with the love of her life, Ronald. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Evelyn Byrd. Deloris was from Simerly Creek in Hampton but had spent most of her life in Valley Forge. Most recently she resided at Mekkah’s Meadow in Johnson City.
Deloris was a homemaker who live to plant flowers and vegetables. Her love of flowers was well known to all who knew her. She was a believer in hard work which was reflected in her doing such projects as raising three huge gardens every summer and rising every morning by 6 a.m. to get an early start on mowing the yard. She was a faithful Pastor’s wife and a member of the Hampton First Baptist Church where she had special friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Deloris is preceded in death by a twin brother, Richard Ray Byrd. She is survived by one son, Pastor William (Willie) Lunsford and beloved daughter-in-law, Tina, one very special grandson, Isaiah who was the pride of her life, and one sister, Mary Sharon Smith. Deloris made many friends over her life. She thought of her neighbors on Rosetta Drive in Valley Forge as her family. She had special friends special friends at Mekkah’s Meadow, Janice, Bonnie, Carroll, and Becky and sweet friends of many years, Deana Hilbert and Eldona Norris.
Everyone is welcome to attend the graveside service for Deloris at Happy Valley Cemetery on Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m. Officiating ministers will be Pastor Mike Hyder and Pastor William Taylor. Special music will be provided by Joel Crisp. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends gathered at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Gideons’ International Society for Bible distribution. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, all in attendance must wear face covering and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
